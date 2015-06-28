Basehart Foundation Gets $10,000 Grant to Help Low-Income Pet Owners with Veterinary Needs

The Diana Basehart Foundation is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive a $10,000 Veterinary Assistance Grant from the Banfield Charitable Trust in recognition of its efforts to help low-income pet owners with their pets’ health needs.

Among the top 10 pet-related nonprofit organizations, the Banfield Charitable Trust has been working since 2004 to keep people and their pets together.

As the only organization solely focused on preventing the surrender of pets, the Banfield Charitable Trust shares the concerns of the Diana Basehart Foundation that for many vulnerable pet owners, their pets may provide their only reason for living.

Established in 2013, the Diana Basehart Foundation has helped qualified Santa Barbara County residents with essential veterinary care for more than 600 beloved companions — pets that might otherwise have to be given up for lack of funds, or that are critical to their owners’ physical and emotional well-being.

Many of the individuals who receive assistance for their pets are elderly, disabled, homeless or otherwise in financial distress.

Diana Basehart, a Montecito resident who, along with her late husband, actor Richard Basehart, founded Actors & Others for Animals in 1971, started her latest endeavor to continue her dream of making sure no animal suffers, dies or has to be handed over to a shelter just because someone can’t afford to pay for veterinary care.

“Too many times an elderly person has no choice but to give up their pet — sometimes their only friend — just because of financial strain,” Basehart said. “That is heartbreaking and unacceptable to me. We can provide a lifeline for people and their pets.

“We appreciate the support and recognition of the Banfield Charitable Trust, and look forward to continuing to help the people and pets of our community,” she added.

Click here for more information about the Diana Basehart Foundation, or call 805.222.4567. Click here to make an online donation.

— Patti Teel represents the Diana Basehart Foundation.