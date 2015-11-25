Basket Brigade Returns to Martial Arts Family Fitness, Providing Thanksgiving Meals

Advice

Martial Arts Family Fitness (MAFF), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the fifth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving.

Students, instructors and staff of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.

"Thanksgiving is a time for many of us to express gratitude," said Melodee Meyer, co-owner of MAFF. "Our ‘family’ of martial artists fed over 250 families last year and close to 1,000 families since we started in 2010. Our goal for this year is to continue our tradition of expressing gratitude for what we have and provide full Thanksgiving meals to local families that otherwise might not be able to celebrate and enjoy the holiday.

"As a martial arts school, we have a responsibility to help others, and it is a great lesson for the children and adults we call our 'family,'" she said.

The Adopt-a-Family program allows students, staff and their families to donate money that is used to purchase food, which in turn is included in food baskets. Students and staff assemble the baskets and then distribute them to families that have been identified.

Donations start at $25, and a $50 donation fills a basket with a complete dinner for the adopted family. Each basket includes all the makings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, butter and pie.

“As health professionals and members of this great community, we feel that it is important for us to help others,” added Randee Brookins, global director of KUT (Kickboxers Ultimate Training) at MAFF and coordinator of the Basket Brigade. “It is important to me, personally, that others are able to enjoy a special, healthy meal with family at this time of year.

"Each year we reach out to local businesses to ensure that we get the freshest items to include in the baskets and work with local charities to help us identify families that can benefit from the Basket Brigade," she said. "We, as a school and a business, certainly have a lot to be grateful for. Part of who we are is to give thanks and share in this gratitude.”

Baskets were assembled Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015 at Martial Arts Family Fitness and delivered immediately after.

“It is always amazing to see the reaction of the families that receive these baskets. We are so proud of our students for all their hard work in making this a successful community event where we do our part in taking care of each other,” Meyer added.

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.