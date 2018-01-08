Basketball Players Ryan Godges, Drew Edelman Honored as Athletes of the Week

San Marcos basketball sharpshooter Ryan Godges and center Drew Edelman of the UCSB women’s basketball team have been named the first Athletes of the Week of the new year.

They were recognized at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Godges had games of 36 and 27 points in San Marcos victories over Royal (88-48) and Compton (73-60), respectively.

Godges and the Royals have a big game on Friday, playing at Dos Pueblos in the Channel League opener. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of Division 2A of the CIF-Southern Section — San Marcos at No. 6 and DP at No. 10.

Edelman grabbed a career-high of 23 rebounds in UCSB’s 51-44 victory over Long Beach State in the Big West opener. She followed that with a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards in a 73-68 victory against Cal Poly. The Gauchos have won four straight games.

The honorable mention choices were Nico Mackie (Dos Pueblos boys soccer), Leland King II (UCSB men's basketball), Bryan Sheets (Providence boys basketball), Mikayla Roper (UCSB women’s basketball), Aaliyah Pauling (SBCC women’s basketball) and Milan McGary (San Marcos girls basketball).

