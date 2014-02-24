Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Baskin-Robbins in Lompoc to Celebrate Grand Reopening Event

By Brianna DiPietro for Baskin-Robbins | February 24, 2014 | 8:56 a.m.

Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announced on Monday the grand reopening of its newest location in Lompoc, at 419 North H St.

To celebrate, Baskin-Robbins local franchisee Kelly Stone will host a community-wide celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 1. To show her commitment to the community, Stone will be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County by donating $250 to the organization.

As a longtime fan of the brand, Stone is excited to reopen the ice cream specialty shop in Lompoc to share the Baskin-Robbins experience and its world-class ice cream flavors, including favorites like Pralines ‘n Cream and Jamoca Almond Fudge, custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages and ice cream sundaes with the local community. Baskin-Robbins also offers better-for-you flavors as part of its BRight Choices menu, which includes fat free, dairy free, no sugar added and reduced fat options, along with frozen yogurt.

“Having passionate and dedicated franchisees is a key component to Baskin-Robbins’ success,” said Amy Atkins, field marketing manager for Dunkin’ Brands. “Kelly Stone is enthusiastic, engaged in the local community and shares our love for ice cream — all qualities that represent the essence of our brand.”

Baskin-Robbins will celebrate the shop with a special grand reopening celebration for the community Saturday. This festive event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. with local VIPs, including Mayor John Linn. During the party, guests will enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, live entertainment, fun giveaways and great deals courtesy of Baskin-Robbins and Stone.

To thank community members for their support, Stone will be presenting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County with a check donation at the store’s grand reopening celebration for its work in the Lompoc community.

“Lompoc is such a great city full of friendly and welcoming residents and the local community has shown great support for the brand,” Stone said. "I am excited to celebrate the grand reopening with local residents and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.”

In April, the newly reopened Baskin-Robbins shop will be celebrating its loyal guests with a three-day Scoop Fest to kick off the ice cream season. From April 22 to April 24, participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide will thank guests for their support and patronage and encourage them to enjoy one of “3, 2,1” Scoop Fest deals, including $1 for a single scoop, $2 for a double scoop and $3 for a triple scoop.

To learn more about Baskin-Robbins’ wide range of ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and frozen treats, click here, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

— Brianna DiPietro represents Baskin-Robbins.

