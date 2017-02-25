Bats Quiet as San Marcos Falls in Season Opener

Baseball

The San Marcos baseball team struggled to get things going offensively on Saturday, falling to Pacifica 1-0 in nine innings in a non-league season opener on the road.

Ian Churchill was magnificent, striking out ten over six shutout innings, but the Royals (0-1) were unable to cash in on any of their six hits.

Mason Metcalfe and Kyle Gonzalez each went 2-for-4 with two singles for San Marcos.

Vince Vogel suffered the loss after allowing an unearned run in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals host San Fernando on Tuesday for their home opener in the second game of the SCI Tournament.

