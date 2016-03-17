Battaglia Commercial Real Estate Brokers 24‐Unit Apartment Sale in Solvang

Battaglia Commercial Real Estate (BCRE) recently orchestrated the sale of 1677 Maple Avenue, a 24‐unit apartment complex in the Danish town of Solvang, Calif.
The asset, listed at $2,700,000, includes 8 two‐story townhouses, 16 studios, a private courtyard, a laundry room and off‐street parking in the rear.
The asset was purchased by an out‐of‐town buyer who plans to renovate and reposition the property.
“We received multiple offers for this asset and ultimately structured a lengthy escrow to provide the seller with adequate time to locate a replacement property,” said Steve Battaglia, BCRE owner and broker.
Steve Battaglia of BCRE represented the seller, and Robert MacGuire of Income Property Advisors in San Diego represented the buyer.
— Steve Battaglia represents Battaglia Commercial Real Estate.