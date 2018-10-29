Battle Against Alzheimer’s on The Table at Your Brain Matters Luncheon

The Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative, led by Chair Katina Etsell, will host the Fifth Anniversary Your Brain Matters luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The annual fundraising luncheon, led by honorary chair lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, will have as its keynote speaker, actress Sarah Rafferty, an Alzheimer’s champion and Alzheimer’s Leadership awardee.

The event will feature a tribute to Gerd Jordano for serving as Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Founder, and will present the Caregiver of the Year Award to Bob Linscheid.

The luncheon offers the community an opportunity to be part of a movement bringing help and hope to millions of Americans living with Alzheimer’s — and millions more at risk.

For tickets, visit act.alz.org/awisb. For information, contact Katelyn Reeves, [email protected] or 805-892-4259 ext. 103.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.