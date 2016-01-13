Baudelia “Lela” Franco, 1919-2015

Posted on January 13, 2016 | 7:02 a.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Service

Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Baudelia "Lela" Franco passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, with loved ones by her side.

Lela was born May 20, 1919 to Reyes and Carmen Gonzalez in Corona, Calif. Her siblings were Lupe, Cipriano (“Zip”), John (“Shorty”), Jenny and Concha, all of whom predeceased her.

As a young girl, her family returned for a time to their hometown of Jalostotitlán in Jalisco, Mexico, but by her teen years, they returned to the United States in hopes of a better life.

As migrant workers, they traveled throughout California picking crops that were in season, eventually settling in the small town of Carpinteria.

It was there where Lela met her future husband, Jess Franco. They married in 1939 and began raising their family. Though

Lela had little formal education, she taught herself to read, write and speak English; she was a patriotic American.

Lela worked tirelessly not only as a homemaker but also in the local packinghouse and as a housekeeper for several local families.

She was a strong and dedicated woman who always put others before herself. She took care of her family and remained faithful throughout her life to her Catholic faith and church, dedicating countless volunteer hours to St. Joseph’s Church, doing whatever needed to be done.

Lela will be remembered for her kind heart, devotion to her family and, of course, her delicious homemade tortillas, which were a local legend.

She had a green thumb, loved to garden and sew and had a soft spot in her heart for birds. A true homemaker, her home was the center of family gatherings.

She often said she didn't have much to offer but how untrue that was! What she has given her family is priceless: wonderful lasting memories that we will cherish and treasure always.

Left to mourn her loss are her children, Teresa (David), Bob (Elene), Becky (John) and Patty (Vincent); 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband Jess, her son Richard and granddaughters Nicole and Lisette.

Mom/Grandma, we love you. You'll be missed more than you'll ever know. Thank you for everything you've done for each and every one of us. You'll remain in our hearts forever.

Deepest thanks to our sister Teddi for her many dedicated years of caregivng and special thanks to two granddaughters, Cathy Caudillo and Denise Kephart, for their loving contributions.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, at 10 a.m., at St Joseph Church in Carpinteria, California, followed by interment at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.