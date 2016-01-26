Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bauman, Smith Lead Gauchos to Tourney Title

By UCSB Sports Information | January 26, 2016 | 5:50 p.m.

Sophomores Brandon Bauman and Zach Smith finished 1-2, leading UC Santa Barbara to a 14-shot victory at the UC Riverside Winter Intercollegiate at the Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont.

Bauman shot an even-par 216 to edge his teammate for individual medalist honors. He was the only player in the field to finish at par. Smith led the tournament after the first round but Bauman used a 4-under par second round to pull in front and that's how it remained as he topped Smith who carded a 2-over par 218. Jared Brown of Eastern Kentucky and Freddy Thomas of DePaul tied for third-place at 7-over par.

"Brandon and Zach played very well," said head coach Steve Lass. "Really though, we got good play form all five guys under extremely difficult conditions. This was a good test for us and a nice way to start the second half of our season."

Freshman Brett Patton, a Dos Pueblos and SBCC alum, shot a 16-over par 232 to tie for 19th, while Nick Swanson and Willy Moffly each finished 17-over par and tied for 23rd.

As a team, the Gauchos were second after one round but recorded a 292 in the second round to open up an eight shot lead over DePaul. In the third and final round UCSB was six shots better than the Blue Demons and wound up pulling away for a 14-shot victory, 896-910. Eastern Kentucky was third, 18 shots back, and Cal Poly was fourth, 20 shots behind.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 