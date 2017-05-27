BCA Wins Awards From Public Relations Society

Demonstrating excellence across a variety of public relations strategies, Barnett Cox & Associates (BCA) has been awarded four Image Awards for high-profile campaigns from the Public Relations Society of America.

BCA earned two Awards of Excellence — the association’s top honor — and two Awards of Merit from the California Central Coast chapter, which includes San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno, Kern, Mariposa and Tulare counties.

BCA won an Award of Excellence for news releases prepared for the city of San Luis Obispo outlining how the city intended to respond to the planned closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

BCA’s second Award of Excellence was in the special events category for budgets exceeding $5,000 for the promotion of CowParade SLO County, a public art and charity event.

BCA’s plan integrated news releases, media coordination, social media strategies and a series of videos featuring an adventurous cow participating in fun activities across SLO County to win more than 100 media placements and statewide attention for the first-ever event.

BCA also earned two Awards of Merit for:

1) 40 Prado Homeless Services Center Fundraising Campaign (Campaign of the Year) — BCA’s successful efforts to help raise community support and the $5 million-plus needed for a new homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo included:

Donated newspaper, TV and radio ads, a long-form video, social media campaign, speaker presentations and other elements that culminated in a well-attended groundbreaking ceremony.

2) Eagle Ranch Conservation (Special Events for Budgets Under $5,000) — BCA’s promotion announcing the permanent protection of more than 3,000 acres included a press release, photos and videos at an event that included recognition for the late Roger Lyon, a leading local conservationist.

“We are especially proud because these campaigns all supported the community we live in,” said Maggie Cox, BCA president/CEO.

“And the campaigns showed our wide range of offerings, from the written word and social media to video, photography and more,” she said.

Courtney Meznarich, BCA account manager, was on hand to receive the honors at PRSA’s awards ceremony held in Fresno.

BCA is in San Luis Obispo. For more information, visit BCA at barnettcox.com.

— Maggie Cox for Barnett Cox & Associates.