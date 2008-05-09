Employees from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will take on yet another role to provide service to our community. They will take your orders, serve you dinner and entertain you if necessary to earn tips in the annual Tip-A-Cop Dinner, a benefit for the Santa Barbara County Special Olympics.
Be Fare and Tip a Cop
Let a police officer be at your service during a benefit dinner tonight for Special Olympics.
Tonight’s event will be from 5 p.m. to closing at Chili’s Bar & Grill, 6950 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.
Waiters/servers will be Sheriff Bill Brown, Chief Deputy Jim Peterson, Chief Deputy Geoff Banks, Lt. Butch Arnoldi, Sgt. Greg Sanders, Sgt. Greg Weitzman, Sgt. Tom Walton, Senior Custody Deputy Anita Diaz, Office Assistant Senior Briana Serrato, Detective Charlie Bosma, Detective Ray Gamboa, Detective Jared Waits, Detective John Maxwell and Detective Joe Schmidt.
This will be the seventh year in the past eight years that Chili’s has hosted this event. Reservations are recommended by calling Chili’s at 805.968.8585.
All tips as well as proceeds from the sale of special-edition 2008 Santa Barbara County T-shirts, available for $10, will benefit the Santa Barbara County chapter of Special Olympics.
Sgt. Alex Tipolt is the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department‘s public information officer.
