Be One of Santa’s Helpers, Donate Toys to CHiPs for Kids

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has again partnered up with Walgreens Pharmacy for its annual CHiPs for Kids holiday toy drive.

The CHP will be at Walgreens in Lompoc, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, collecting toys for children in need within local communities.

The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Walgreens Pharmacy, 937 North H St., Lompoc, and to help us make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.

Walgreens Pharmacy will also have toys on hand at discounted prices for the public to nuy and donate to CHiPs for Kids.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.