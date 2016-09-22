Be Prepared to Vote in Nov. 8 Election

If you are a senior or a person with a disability, the Independent Living Resource Center is the place to go to make sure you and your community have all the information you need to make informed decisions this Nov. 8.
The center can help with voter registration, accessible voting, transportation to the polls, and learning about ballot issues that affect you.
For election information, call the center's office, 963-0595, or email [email protected]
Jacob Lesner-Buxton for the Independent Living Resource Center, Inc.