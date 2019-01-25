Bea Lujan Sparks Laguna Blanca Girls to Comeback Win

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca roared back from a 1-0 deficit with four unanswered goals and beat Villanova 4-1 in a Condor League girls soccer match on Friday in Ojai.

After the Wildcats scored in the 20th minute, Bea Lujan equalized for the Owls. She picked up Audrey Murphy's corner kick on the far side, cut toward the middle and fired a shot into the upper corner.

Laguna Blanca took control of the game in the second half.

"We came out in the second half a much different team," coach Kevin Shertzer said. "We played more calmly on the ball and found a passing rhythm."

The Owls took the lead in the 45th minute, when Lujan beat two defenders on the wing and centered a low ball that Margaux Murphy tapped in.

Minutes later, Lujan and Maggie Newell, scored on long-range shots.

Villanova visits Laguna Blanca on Monday.