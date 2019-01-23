Bea Lujan’s Goal Lifts Laguna Blanca Over Bishop Diego

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca took "Route 1" to beat Bishop Diego, 1-0, in a physical girls soccer match on Wednesday at Bishop.

"Bishop is a direct and physical team and the surface was hard and bouncy," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said. "It meant that this game was going to be won on determination and grit, following loose balls and challenging for 50/50’s. The conditions didn’t allow for much passing, so both teams went what is called “Route 1” soccer — play the ball forward and fight for everything."

The Owls' goal was set up by a punt from goalkeeper Natalie McCaffery. Margaux Murphy brought down the ball and played to Bea Lujan, who beat a defender and hit a hard, low shot into the corner of the net at the 20th minute.

"The player of the game for us was Pisci Abrego," Shertzer said. "With our injuries in defense, I moved her into the central defender’s role, one she had never played before. The game she played tonight was as if she had played there her entire career. She was calm and composed and stepped in to defend at all the right moments."

The gives Laguna Blanca a 2-1-1 league record. The Owls play at Villanova on Friday.