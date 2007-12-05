Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Beach Access Stairways Reopen in Isla Vista

Beachgoers can now use the Escondido Pass stairway from Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

By | December 5, 2007 | 2:41 p.m.

County officials marked the reopening of a beach access stairway in Isla Vista with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

“We are pleased to have a safe and durable access to the beach,” said Third District Supervisor Brooks Firestone.

The Escondido Pass stairway, which leads to the beach from Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista is one of several staircases from the popular neighborhood to have undergone repairs in the last few months. Two other stairways, at Camino del Sur and Camino Pescadero, were also closed down so crews could replace the wooden sections in the wave zones with more durable stainless steel material, and reconstruct the concrete bases, as well as the upper wood sections.

The stairs, said the county’s public works department, have weathered severe storms of the last decade. The Camino Pescadero stairway should be open by mid-month, and the Camino del Sur stairway is expected to open at the end of the year.

Funds for the repairs came from a variety of sources, including the Coastal Conservancy, Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund and the county Revelopment Agency.

