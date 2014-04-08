Beach Bowl Restaurant Opening on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria

Here’s another reason to get your taxes done early: Beach Bowl, the eagerly anticipated eatery at 901 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, is slated to open April 15, according to Dylan Chappell, the local architect behind the business’ clean modern design and open floor plan.

Beach Bowl will serve a variety of acai berry and pittaya bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices made on-site from locally grown ingredients. The frozen yogurt is 100 percent certified organic and gluten free, and nondairy options are available. The Santa Barbara Roasting Co. is the coffee purveyor.

This is the first retail venture for co-owners Alex Hamadi and Kamel Mehai, who is a nutritionist for the film industry, and along with bringing a new concept in restaurants to Carpinteria, they have made a commitment to the environment and the beachside town’s economy by locally sourcing materials, goods and services.

Nine employees, all Carpinteria residents, have been hired to serve customers.

Contractors George Manuras and Gregg Carty built out Beach Bowl, and the Maple Avenue-based Brothers of Industry manufactured the reclaimed and repurposed light fixtures. Chappell showcases reclaimed barn wood throughout the interior and exterior.

“We wanted a local beachy vibe,” said Hamadi, describing the refurbished concrete with blue epoxy floor “like walking on water.”

Beach Bowl is located at 901 Linden Ave. The phone number is 805.684.6844.

Other fun facts and interesting things to come:

» Outdoor seating on Linden Avenue includes five tables and 10 chairs. Indoor seating is for 28.

» The “shop within a shop” will feature locally made items such as Beach Bowl’s own chocolate brand handcrafted by Chocolats du CaliBressan, Crazy Good bread and other foodstuffs.

» 5:30 a.m. opening time and on weekends midnight is closing time; 10 p.m. closing time on weeknights.

» All bowls, no plates, and the bowls are made of bamboo.

» Two televisions and Wi-Fi access are available.

— Amy Marie Orozco represents Beach Bowl.