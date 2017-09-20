Best Day Beach Day on the Horizon

The Best Day Foundation, which works to make the community better by offering a day at the beach to kids and young adults with special needs, is hosting events at Santa Barbara's Leadbetter Beach, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23-24.

The Best Day Foundation is seeking registrants, volunteers and donations for the weekend event.

High school students and adults are encouraged to volunteer to assist participants, ages 4-24 who have autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness, cancer, and other physical and developmental challenges to simply enjoy a day at the beach.

Those with qualifying diseases also can register to participate in this free day by the sea. All adaptive gear is provided.

Donations are welcome: a gift of $2,400 helps fund a beach wheelchair, allowing a child to enjoy a day at the beach.

Emily Zacaris, Best Day Foundation volunteer coordinator, and Jen Gamez Sparrow, event co-chair, recently accepted a $1,000 gift from the American Riviera Bank Employee Represented Donation Fund.

For more information, visit https://bestdayfoundation.org/locations/santa-barbara-county-ca/.

— Ann Pieramici for Best Day Foundation.