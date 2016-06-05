Bacara Resort & Spa Moving Forward with Tide-Threatened Beach House Demolition, Relocation

Irreversible damage from last winter’s storms forces plans to tear down and rebuild Haskell’s Beach structure

The Haskell’s Beach building that housed a seasonal snack bar and beach chair, kayak and umbrella rentals for locals and hotel guests at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta will soon come tumbling down.

Natural erosion and high tides from winter storms are behind the move to demolish and relocate the building known as the Beach House. A public notice announcing the proposed work has been posted near the beach entrance, but the tear-down date and a new location have not been determined.​

Bacara officials are working with the City of Goleta and the California Coastal Commission on short- and long-term plans. Both deemed the structure unstable because of tidal and storm surge occurrences.

Relocation planning is underway, said Natalie Reardon, Bacara’s executive administrative manager. Restrooms and showers near the Beach House also will be demolished, she said.

“Prior to securing demolition permits from the city and the Coastal Commission, a plan will be developed to ensure public access to Haskell’s Beach,” Reardon told Noozhawk.

The current location is at a high risk of failure for future use, Goleta advance planning manager Anne Wells said. She added that the city is working to get the building out of the surf zone, while preserving the nearby beach trails and sensitive habitat.

Erosion around the bluff behind the Beach House began during last winter’s fierce storms. Bacara officials requested approval for an emergency coastal development permit in January, and short-term damage prevention projects included the installation of concrete berms in front of the structure.

The Beach House has occupied it site for 16 years.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .