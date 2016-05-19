Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Beach Volleyball Tournament Season Begins Saturday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 19, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

The California Beach Volleyball Association tournament season at East Beach begins Saturday with Women's "AA" and Men's "B" competitions.

This is an early opportunity for players to obtain their "AAA" and "A" ratings for the summer.

East Beach will host six weekend doubles tournaments and six youth doubles events on Tuesdays. The first youth event is July 12.

The marquee event of the summer is the Bud Light Santa Barbara Men's and Women's Opens in front of the iconic Bath House. The tournament, which is part of the Semana Nautica summer sports festival, annually draws players from the AVP Tour and many top college players.

Another popular event is the CBVA Masters Tournament for men and women on July 16 at East Beach.

Pre-tournament registration is at CBVA.com

Here is the season schedule of local CBVA Tournaments:

Saturday, May 21:  Men's B, Women's AA

Saturday, June 4: Men's A, Women's A

Saturday, July 2: Bud Light Men's Open (Cabrillo Bath House courts)

Sunday, July 3: Bud Light Women's Open (Cabrillo Bath House courts)

Saturday, July 16: CBVA Masters Men (37-44, 45-up, 55-up), Women's Masters (37-up)

Saturday, July 23: Men's AA, Women's B

Tuesday Youth Tournaments

July 12: Boys & Girls 18, 16, 14, 12-under

July 19: Premier Tour Youth Stop

July 26: Boys & Girls 18, 16, 14, 12-under

Aug. 2: Boys & Girls 18, 16, 14, 12-under

Aug. 9: Boys & Girls 18, 16, 14, 12-under

Aug. 16: Boys & Girls 18, 16, 14, 12-under

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

