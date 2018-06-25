Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Have Beach Wheelchairs, Will Travel Across County Sands

All-terrain chairs available for free at Arroyo Burro, Goleta, Jalama beaches

Beach wheelchair glides across sand.
Beach wheelchair glides across sand. (Courtesy photo)
By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | June 25, 2018 | 1:38 p.m.

Wheelchair-bound individuals can enjoy a day at the beach and navigate the sand to reach the water’s edge more easily with an all-terrain wheelchair.

The county Parks Division recently added four versatile, sand friendly beach wheelchairs available free-of-charge on a first-come, first-serve basis at Arroyo Burro, Goleta and Jalama beaches, and Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Preserve.

The beach wheelchairs were acquired with funding through California Coastal Commission’s Whale Tail Grants Program.

The program distributes monies from the sale of California’s WHALE TAIL Coastal Protection License Plates and donations to Protect Our Coast and Oceans Fund listed on the California state tax form.

The beach De-Bug stainless steel all-terrain wheelchair incorporates large Wheeleez front tires.

The smaller castering rear wheels and articulating suspension system are designed to allow all four wheels to remain in contact with the ground when moving across uneven terrain, giving users a stable ride. Swing-away arm rests are easily removable for lateral transfers.

Those planning to reserve a beach wheelchair are urged to bring one or two people who can assist them. There is no cost to use the beach wheelchair but advanced reservations are recommended. For reservations, call the appropriate number below.

Arroyo Burro Beach, 805-687-3714 or 805-729-7508
Goleta Beach: 805-967-1300 or (805) 729-7508
Guadalupe Dunes: (805) 729-8461 or (805) 729-7508
Jalama Beach: (805) 736-3504 or speak to a park ranger or lifeguard
 
For information about county facilities, parks and beaches, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/parks.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

