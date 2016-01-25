Beachbody Coach Bridget Cathie Brings Trio of Free Fitness Classes to Isla Vista

Fitness

Bridget Cathie, a local fitness coach, has begun offering free fitness classes at Duke’s Boxing and Fitness at 6565 Trigo Road.

Her mission is to help empower other women to move their bodies, develop long-lasting friendships with other like-minded women and improve eating habits by sharing meal plans and recipes.

There are three workout programs each day with the first one offered at 5 a.m., one at 5:40 a.m. and wrapping up the morning with the last workout at 6:15 a.m.

People can come to one or all of the workouts depending on their schedule.

Cathie is a Beachbody coach, owner of Montessori Happenings (a Montessori-based pre-school), swim teacher and mother of three, who enjoys sports such as soccer, triathlons and swimming and spending time with her family.

Just over a year ago, Cathie gave birth to twins as a surrogate mom, but after consistently working out through her pregnancy either at home or at her Fit Club and following the guidance of Beachbody nutrition programs, the fitness coach is in the best shape of her life.

If interested in working out with Cathie, please send an email to her at [email protected].

— Sue McDonald represents Bridget Cathie.