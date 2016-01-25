Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Fitness

Beachbody Coach Bridget Cathie Brings Trio of Free Fitness Classes to Isla Vista

Bridget Cathie (left) encourages women to empower themselves through fitness and health.
Bridget Cathie (left) encourages women to empower themselves through fitness and health. (Contributed photo)
By Sue McDonald for Bridget Cathie | January 25, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Bridget Cathie, a local fitness coach, has begun offering free fitness classes at Duke’s Boxing and Fitness at 6565 Trigo Road.  

Her mission is to help empower other women to move their bodies, develop long-lasting friendships with other like-minded women and improve eating habits by sharing meal plans and recipes.

There are three workout programs each day with the first one offered at 5 a.m., one at 5:40 a.m. and wrapping up the morning with the last workout at 6:15 a.m.  

People can come to one or all of the workouts depending on their schedule.

Cathie is a Beachbody coach, owner of Montessori Happenings (a Montessori-based pre-school), swim teacher and mother of three, who enjoys sports such as soccer, triathlons and swimming and spending time with her family.  

Just over a year ago, Cathie gave birth to twins as a surrogate mom, but after consistently working out through her pregnancy either at home or at her Fit Club and following the guidance of Beachbody nutrition programs, the fitness coach is in the best shape of her life.

If interested in working out with Cathie, please send an email to her at [email protected].

— Sue McDonald represents Bridget Cathie.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 