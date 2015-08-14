Beaches Are Best Bet to Beat Weekend Heat

Advice

Head to the beaches.

That’s the advice forecasters have for Santa Barbara County residents and visitors this weekend, as potentially record-breaking high temperatures are expected for the region.

“The coolest spots are going to be at the beaches,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A high-pressure system to the east will push daytime highs in Santa Barbara into the upper 80s, Seto said, adding that heat records could fall both Saturday and Sunday.

The record high for Aug. 15 at the Santa Barbara Airport is 85, set in 1992, while the mark for Aug. 16 is 84 set in 1962, Seto said.

The forecast is calling for a high of 86 at the airport on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

Similar temperatures are expected in Santa Maria, but records there are not likely to fall, Seto said.

Friday’s high at the Santa Barbara Airport was 87, one degree shy of the record set in 1994.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Services, and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures above 100 degrees are possible in some inland and mountain areas, bringing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures along the shoreline are expected to be milder, closer to 80 degrees, Seto said, adding that ocean temperatures should be comfortable — around 70 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to begin abating on Monday, with temperatures returning to near normal by Wednesday.

Some windy conditions are expected through the weekend, but no wind advisories have been issued for the weekend, Seto said.

While the heat is prompting fire agencies to keep a watchful eye out for wild land fires, no significant increase in staffing is planned, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The only increase was the addition of two water tenders, one in Buellton and one at Gaviota, Zaniboni said.

However, the Montecito Fire Protection District did increase staffing, adding a Type 6 Brush engine and a patrol vehicle, and utilizing the local Citizens Emergency Response Team (MERRAG) to provide staffing at critical sites, and fill support roles.

