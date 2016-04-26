Bead Elements and Design Show Returning to The Fess Parker

Bead Elements and Design Show will return to The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara May 6-8, 2016, with superb handcrafted jewelry, artistic beads, one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories, jewelry supplies and vintage items.

It takes craftsmanship to produce top-of-the-line design products, utilizing old-world techniques, materials and skills. These products are exclusive to the show and offered by the artists themselves.

Discerning attendees will have direct access to artisans skilled in bead making, metalworking, jewelry design, gem cutting, millinery and weaving. Click here for a full list of exhibitors.

Rare and unusual products include one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, artistic clothing, handmade accessories, antiquities, hand-dyed silks, felted hats, antique textiles, collectible silver, Australian opals, Egyptian scarabs, champlevé enamel, Gablonzer pressed beads, vintage glass buttons, ancestral artifacts, art clay silver, art nouveau lace and sacred tribal arts.

The show offers 80 hands-on workshops in handcrafts such as jewelry making, glass fusing, mixed media, enameling, soldering, wirework, metalwork, beadwork, art clay, leatherwork, bronze, art glass, freeform weave and pearl knotting. Workshops will be offered daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and are subject to available space. Click here to view the workshop schedule.

With 250 small shops under one roof, taking up all 35,000 square feet of the hotel’s showroom space, this immersion in creative resources, demonstrations and workshops is the new way to shop.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking, two restaurants and a lounge.

Admission $10, which includes entry for all three days and includes parking. For more information, visit www.beadelements.com.

— Casey Johnson is the Bead Elements and Design Show’s show manager.