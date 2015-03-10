Bead Elements & Design Show Coming to Santa Barbara’s Fess Parker

Garan-Beadagio’s Bead Elements & Design Show (BEADS) will be held March 27-29 at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The artists, artisans and merchants chosen by juried application and by invitation will be offering their latest designs.

Ancient handmade beads gave the wearer a personal momentum, a sense of being pulled into seasonal forces and rhythmical cycles. BEADS will carry on the traditions, passed down for generations, of artisans employing natural materials, handmade skills and techniques that produce one-of-a-kind, works of art.

The show promises to create a buzz with its location and with an unequaled selection of artisan beads and jewelry, gemstones, gold and silver, ceramics, wearable art, designer components, artisan supplies, metalwork, textile and fiber arts, handsewn clothing, collectibles and antiquities.

The Fess Parker is located on 24 landscaped acres alongside a long sandy beach. Its rich amenities include spas, swimming, wine tasting and fine dining.

BEADS will offer 150 workshops ranging from metal working to bead embroidery where visitors can learn the traditional skills of enameling, glasswork, beadmaking, soldering, mixed media, polymer clay, art clay silver, resin jewelry, riveting, electroforming, beadweaving, felting, chainmaille and glass casting.

Bead Elements & Design Show welcomes the public as well as wholesale buyers and trades people. Admission is $10. Register online or at the door. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Show attendees have complimentary parking. Click here for show information.

— Casey Johnson is the show manager for Bead Elements & Design Show.