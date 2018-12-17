Pixel Tracker

Guadalupe Family Wins National Red Ribbon Photo Contest

By MJ Barnes for Red Ribbom National Family Partnership | December 17, 2018 | 10:20 a.m.

Beas Family Wins 2018 National Red Ribbon Photo Contest
Jimenez Elementary School To Receive $1,000 For Drug Prevention
 
Elizabeth Beas and her family, of Guadalupe, have won the National Family Partnership’s 2018 National Red Ribbon Photo Contest, which takes place as a part of National Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention campaign, sponsored by the National Family Partnership (NFP).

During October, Beas worked with her family to decorate the front of her home with this year’s National Red Ribbon Week theme — Life is Your Journey. Travel Drug Free.

This was done to promote the Beas family’s commitment to living a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Beas earned $1,000 for her school, Jimenez Elementary, and an iPad for her family.

“Working with school-age children and having children myself motivates me to find ways to share the drug free message,” said Beas. “Decorating my house with a drug free message, and having my family support me in my decision was a great experience.”

Red Ribbon Week began in 1985 after the abduction and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

The first National Red Ribbon Week was organized by the National Family Partnership in 1988. NFP continues to sponsor the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year. The campaign has touched millions of lives to promote and celebrate drug free living.

“With our nation’s current opioid epidemic, drug prevention is more important than ever,” said Peggy Sapp, NFP president. “We designed the contest to involve families, schools, and communities in delivering drug prevention messages to children in a fun and uniting way.

“We are inspired by the winners and their wonderful stories about spreading the Red Ribbon message in their homes, schools and communities.”

Nationally, the contest named 20 winners — 10 home entries and 10 school entries in various regions nationwide. Money earned for winning the contest will go to support the school’s drug education and prevention programs, thanks to the DEA, the contest’s co-sponsors.

“Congratulations to the winners of the National Red Ribbon Photo Contest,” said Uttam Dhillon, DEA acting administrator. “Thank you for engaging your families, schools and communities in the important conversation about drug education, prevention and living a drug free life.

“The DEA is pleased to support the continued work in your schools to prevent drug abuse and misuse in your community.”
 
Close to 30,000 votes were cast in support of more than 350 contest entries. See all 2018 winning photo entries at http://redribbon.org/contest/winners.

For more about Red Ribbon Week and the contest, visit www.RedRibbon.org. Learn more about NFP at www.nfp.org.  

— MJ Barnes for Red Ribbom National Family Partnership.

 

