Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Beat Heat Program Purr-fect for Controlling Cat Litters

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | August 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens, the Santa Barbara County Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is holding its annual Beat the Heat spay/neuter campaign.

The first 100 cats and kittens of Santa Barbara County residents signed up for spaying or neutering in September will receive a spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and a FVRCP vaccine, all for $30. Microchips are available at a discounted price.

According to statistics, one unaltered female cat can deliver up to 15-20 kittens over the course of one year. Spaying or neutering your cats or kittens will help prevent the birth of unwanted animals and decrease populations in local animal shelters.

Solving this problem is done one pet at a time.

To take advantage of the spay/neuter offer, call one of the following organizations:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, 934-6968
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 349-3435
Santa Barbara Humane Society, 964-4777
VIVA, 735-6741
Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 688-8224

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the Project PetSafe Team, 934-6968.

The Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E. 4Paws, VIVA, and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

The alliance helps local pet owners be responsible by ensuring affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 