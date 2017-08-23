Beat Heat Program Purr-fect for Controlling Cat Litters

In an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens, the Santa Barbara County Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is holding its annual Beat the Heat spay/neuter campaign.

The first 100 cats and kittens of Santa Barbara County residents signed up for spaying or neutering in September will receive a spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and a FVRCP vaccine, all for $30. Microchips are available at a discounted price.

According to statistics, one unaltered female cat can deliver up to 15-20 kittens over the course of one year. Spaying or neutering your cats or kittens will help prevent the birth of unwanted animals and decrease populations in local animal shelters.

Solving this problem is done one pet at a time.

To take advantage of the spay/neuter offer, call one of the following organizations:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, 934-6968

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 349-3435

Santa Barbara Humane Society, 964-4777

VIVA, 735-6741

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 688-8224

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the Project PetSafe Team, 934-6968.

The Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E. 4Paws, VIVA, and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

The alliance helps local pet owners be responsible by ensuring affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.