‘Beat the Heat’ in September — Spay or Neuter Your Cats for Free

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Public Health Department | September 3, 2015 | 3:48 p.m.

Did you know, that one unspayed female cat can deliver up to 15–20 kittens over the course of one year?

By spaying or neutering your cats or kittens, you can help prevent the birth of unwanted animals and decrease populations in local animal shelters.

The only way to solve this problem is one pet at a time. If each of us does our part, we can be successful. 

In an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens, the Santa Barbara County Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is holding its annual “Beat the Heat” spay/neuter campaign. 

The first 200 cats and kittens of Santa Barbara County residents signed up for spaying or neutering in the month of September will receive the procedure for free. Vaccines are provided at an additional cost.

Pet owners should call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment:

» SB County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, 805.934.6968 

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 805.688.8224

» Santa Barbara Humane Society, 805.964.4777

» VIVA, 805.735.6741

» C.A.R.E. 4Paws, 805.968.2273

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E 4Paws, VIVA and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership (RPO) Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide. 

Spay and neuter today to save a life tomorrow. Take advantage of our “Beat the Heat” program.

For questions about appointments or for more information, please contact the Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
