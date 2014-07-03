Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Beatles Tribute Band Sgt. Pepper Kicks Off Concerts in the Park Series

Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara will host free performances every Thursday through Aug. 14

By Allyson Werner, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 3, 2014 | 8:45 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara kicked off this summer's Concerts in the Park season and the Fourth of July weekend on Thursday with The Beatles tribute band Sgt. Pepper.

The evening marked a special 50th anniversary celebration for the beloved British band.

The concert took place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Chase Palm Park and was the first of many Thursday concerts.

By 6 p.m., the park was filled with Santa Barbara families, many of whom brought their blankets, folding chairs and picnic baskets. Food was available for purchase, but the majority of attendees came ready with dinner and beverages.

Young children and dogs were among the attendees, and a crowd of people danced toward the front of the stage.

Sgt. Pepper, opening with “All My Lovin’” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” performed upbeat arrangements of the classic Beatles tunes.

Overall, the concert had a tremendous turnout and attendees seemed pleased with the event.

“This is so much fun,” Santa Barbara County resident Judy Turner said. “I want to come back for the other (concerts).”

Concert in Park
Many attendees brought blankets, folding chairs and picnic baskets for Thursday's concert in Chase Palm Park. (Allyson Werner / Noozhawk photo)

The Concerts in the Park series is free to the public and dogs are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic gear, but alcohol is not permitted. 

The summer's lineup will feature cover bands from a wide array of genres. While the lineup does emphasize classic rock, the season will close with a night of country's biggest hits.  

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

» Thursday, July 10: Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries — '50s and '60s Rock & Roll

» Thursday, July 17: Savor — Santana Tribute Band

» Thursday, July 24: Fortunate Son — A Tribute to John Fogerty & Creedence Clearwater Revival

» Thursday, Aug. 7: Summer of Rock! Youth bands Voice of Reason, Bi-Polar Bears, Bad Jack & Galvanized Souls

» Thursday, Aug. 14: Country Nation — High Energy Contemporary Country

For more information about this season's Concerts in the Park, click here

Noozhawk intern Allyson Werner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

