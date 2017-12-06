Beatrice ‘Bea’ Loya, 1921-2017

Posted on December 6, 2017 | 10:21 a.m.

Source: Veronica Gerardo

Beatrice “Bea” Loya, 96, passed on to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Santa Barbara, CA.

A resident of Santa Barbara for more than 75 years, Beatrice was born on March 15, 1921, in Artesia, CA. She married Raymond Loya in June of 1941 and they were married for more than 60 years until his passing.

Homemaker and devoted wife, Beatrice was best known for her love for the Lord. A faithful member of Church of God of Prophecy in Santa Barbara for more than 70 years, Beatrice served as Women’s Ministry director and Sunday school teacher for the children’s department at her church.

Beatrice loved sharing Jesus with everyone with whom she came in contact.

Beatrice is survived by her children Aurora Quintana, Daniel Loya, David Loya, Edward Loya, Dorothy (Terrell) Bruketta; sisters, Margaret Sandoval and Virginia (Fred) Nieves; brothers, David (Virgie) Rodriguez, Ralph Rodriguez, Willie Rodriguez, and Joe (Pauline) Rodriguez; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Beatrice’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel, 901 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara. The interment service will follow immediately.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

— Veronica Gerardo