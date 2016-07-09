Beatrice ‘Mamala’ Antenore of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Posted on July 9, 2016 | 2:43 a.m.

Source: Antenore Family

Beatrice “Mamala” Antenore was born on April 2, 1924, in New York, New York, where she proudly attended the prestigious Music and Arts High School, and she died on July 5, 2016, in Long Beach, California. She was 92.

Bea moved to Long Beach in 1950 where she lived in the family home as well as traveled to Santa Barbara regularly to be with family and wonderful friends.

She survived the love of her life, Demmy, her husband of almost 60 years who passed in 1998, and her daughter-in-law, Marjorie, who passed in 2002.

Bea is survived by her sons, Dennis and Jim (Fran) and daughter Angela (Ben); grandsons Jeff (fiancé Emily), Jonathan (Hava) and Rob (Nora); and great-grandsons Leo and Luca.

She lived a full and rewarding life, loved and respected by the now four living generations of her family.

An avid community volunteer, she spoke truth to power and stood up with and for diverse communities. She helped provide voice to the underserved. She served as a role model for her Santa Barbara-based family, among others.

Bea was a passionate and effective advocate for children, and was especially proud of her successful fight in Long Beach to re-establish crossing guards citywide after the program fell victim to budget cuts. Her other community service included chairing the anti-poverty program of the Long Beach Office of Economic Opportunity, and serving as chairwoman of the City of Long Beach Parks & Recreation Commission.

She was chairwoman of the oversight committee for the city’s Strategic Plan for Older Adults as well as a PTA district president. She served as a dedicated leader of the League of Women Voters, moderating many voter forums and staying educated and informed about local, state, national and international issues. Her motivation and goals included encouraging people to vote and to participate in the community.

Bea remained active in many efforts and causes for more than 60 years, earning numerous awards and commendations.

Engaged in what was happening in the world every day, Bea appreciated the perspectives and ideas of her family ranging in age from 1 to 101.

“My children have brought a whole new world into my life, which makes me so happy,” she said just before her death, “I am so grateful.”

Mamala’s enduring focus to family and community never wavered, as evidenced by these final words to her family hours before she died: “Just remember wherever you go and whomever you meet, everyone has a story to tell. Listen to what they have to say.”

Regarding family and relationships, she said, “Be patient, be living and have a sense of humor. You are all different. Be close to one another.”

To honor Bea’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. To celebrate her 90th birthday, she had a great party. She said many times that party served as a living memorial she was very lucky to have been alive to attend.

And, just like her to have the final word, she told her family from her hospital bed hours before her passing, “OK, enough is enough. Go home, have dinner and drink some champagne on me.”

In lieu of sending flowers, please vote! If you wish to make a donation in her name, the family suggests either of these organizations that Bea loved: Long Beach Community College Foundation, specifying the Senior Studies Lifetime Learning Program, 130 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach 90806, or the Long Beach area League of Women Voters, 4 64th Place, Long Beach 90803.