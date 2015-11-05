Beatrice Pierson-Seaton of Colorado

Posted on November 5, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: Loper Funeral Chapel

Beatrice Pierson-Seaton, age 101, passed away in her home in Colorado Oct. 24, 2015.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 6, 2015, at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard, Calif.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.