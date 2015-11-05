Beatrice Pierson-Seaton of Colorado

Beatrice Pierson-Seaton, age 101, passed away in her home in Colorado Oct. 24, 2015.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 6, 2015, at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard, Calif.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.
Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:23 pm | Fair 66º
Beatrice Pierson-Seaton, age 101, passed away in her home in Colorado Oct. 24, 2015.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 6, 2015, at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard, Calif.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >