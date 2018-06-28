Beatriz Mera Serrano, of Ventura, 1924-2018

Posted on June 28, 2018 | 8:47 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Beatriz Mera Serrano, 94, of Ventura, CA, died on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family members. She was born on April 8, 1924, in Vicente Guerrero, Municipio de Ajacuba, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Beatriz came to Santa Barbara, CA, in 1970 and resided here for 12 years. She moved to Ventura, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

She worked as a cook at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara for 20 years, where her strong work ethic was recognized and where she established lifelong friendships.

Beatriz was predeceased by her husband Joaquin Huerta Serrano with whom she had a loving relationship for 58 years; also, predeceased by her son, Fernando Serrano and grandson, Joaquin.

She is survived by her children: Joaquin Serrano (Laura), Alejandro Serrano (Estela), Rosa Serrano, Virginia Montepeque (Julio), Ricardo Serrano (Esperanza), Leticia Gil (Jesus) and Martina Serrano; grandchildren: Laura, Alma, Enrique, Alejandro, Jessica, Fernando, Marissa, Pilar, Claudia, Omar, Julio, Cesar, Diego, Nalloli, Aaron, Ariana and Alberto; great grandchildren: Vianey, Naomi, Glen, Emiliano, Matias, Mario, Anthony, Maximo and Catalina; and loving sister Ester Mera de Fernandez.

Beatriz will be fondly remembered for her friendly personality who loved and cherished her familia. She was a devoted Catholic who lived and walked by faith. She was a devout member of Las Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ventura, where her life will be honored.

The rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, both at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura.

Interment will take place immediately following the mass at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St., Oxnard, CA.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.