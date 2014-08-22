Beatriz Valadez Rogers of Santa Barbara, 1933-2014

Posted on August 22, 2014 | 9:11 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Beatriz Valadez Rogers, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 15, 2014.

Beatriz was born in Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico, on Feb. 23, 1933. She immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s, and settled in Santa Barbara, Calif.

She was a devoted daughter and sister, helping her siblings immigrate legally, and financially helping support her parents.

While working at Ung Hi Yee Laundry, mom purchased a television/record player console across the street at Ferguson's. The technician, our dad, promised he would fix it if there were any problems — and so began our parents' love story. Dancing at El Paseo during Fiestas, strawberry milkshakes, Rogers TV Service, 51 years of marriage and three great kids followed!

Beatriz was a loyal employee of Casa Dorinda for over 20 years.

Beatriz was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vernon, and infant son, Thomas Peter. She is survived by her three children, Vernon E. (Margo), Janet and Daniel (Melanie) Rogers, and four grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Benjamin and Rebecca Rogers.

Her family will miss her feisty spirit, her sense of humor, her perpetual faith, endless stories and great cooking!

Private services were held. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.