Beau Allen of San Marcos Signs Letter of Intent with Duke for Track & Field

Track & Field

Beau Allen of San Marcos has signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke University for track & field, Royals' basketball coach Jelani Hicks announced at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Allen is an outstanding high jumper, placing fourth at the CIF State Championships last spring as a junior.

He jumped a career-best 6-foot-10 last season and cleared 6-8 at four meets, including at the State Meet. The 6-10 broke at 32-year school record

“Beau is ranked among the 10 best returning senior high jumpers in the nation with his personal best of 6-10,” Duke coach Norm Ogilvie said in statement.

He is one of four track & field recruits for the Blue Devils.

Beau will join his sisters as NCAA Division 1 athletes. Emily completed her senior season playing volleyball at UC Davis this fall and Chloe was a junior on the UCSB volleyball team.

Beau Allen is currently playing for the San Marcos basketball team. He played on last year's squad that won the school's first CIF-Southern Section championship in the sport.