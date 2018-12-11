Pixel Tracker

Track & Field

Beau Allen of San Marcos Signs Letter of Intent with Duke for Track & Field

Beau Allen of San Marcos is one of the top prep high jumpers in the country. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2018 | 1:19 p.m.

Beau Allen of San Marcos has signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke University for track & field, Royals' basketball coach Jelani Hicks announced at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Beau Allen signed with Duke University,

Allen is an outstanding high jumper, placing fourth at the CIF State Championships last spring as a junior.

He jumped a career-best 6-foot-10 last season and cleared 6-8 at four meets, including at the State Meet. The 6-10 broke at 32-year school record

“Beau is ranked among the 10 best returning senior high jumpers in the nation with his personal best of 6-10,” Duke coach Norm Ogilvie said in statement. 

He is one of four track & field recruits for the Blue Devils.

Beau will join his sisters as NCAA Division 1 athletes. Emily completed her senior season playing volleyball at UC Davis this fall and Chloe was a junior on the UCSB volleyball team.

Beau Allen is currently playing for the San Marcos basketball team. He played on last year's squad that won the school's first CIF-Southern Section championship in the sport.

