Beau Allen of San Marcos, Westmont’s Lauren McCoy Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2018 | 4:14 p.m.

Beau Allen of the San Marcos track & field team and Westmont College basketball player Lauren McCoy were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Beau Allen, San Marcos track & field.
Lauren McCoy, Westmont basketball.

McCoy scored 18 points to lead Westmont past MidAmerica Nazarene, 65-54, and advance the Warriors to the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Semifinals on Monday night.

In earlier games at the national tournament in Billings, Mont., McCoy scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 57-51 win over Cumberland, Tenn., and had 12 points, eight boards in a 77-65 victory over Loyola of New Orleans.

McCoy is now Westmont’s all-time leading scorer with 1,503 points.

Just days after helping San Marcos win its first CIF-Southern Section basketball title and first CIF State Tournament game, Allen competed in the high jump at the Maurice Greene Invitational at Oaks Christian and cleared 6-foot-10, setting a school record that stood for more than 30 years

The previous mark was 6-9, set by Mark Moran in 1986.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include Curren Malhotra (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Zach Steinberger (SBCC golf), Minna Wyttenbach (Dos Pueblos track & field) and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (San Marcos softball)

