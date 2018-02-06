Beau Allen Provides Huge Lift for San Marcos in Win Over Santa Barbara for Share of League Title

Boys Basketball

It was the perfect set up for the San Marcos boys basketball on Tuesday. The Royals were celebrating Senior Night and playing crosstown rival Santa Barbara High for a chance to clinch a share of the Channel League championship in a packed Maury Halleck Gym.

They got it done, and in impressive fashion, putting five players in double figures for a 73-57 victory.

The win was the 20th of the season for the Royals (20-6, 7-0) and sets up a showdown at Buena (6-1 in league) on Thursday for the outright title.

Santa Barbara fell to 7-8 overall and 1-6 in league.

By playing against its crosstown rival, San Marcos was able to avoid looking ahead to Buena.

“We knew this was going to be for a piece of it tonight and knew that was a big motivation,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “To have a chance to play Santa Barbara at home in front of the whole city for a piece of it on senior night, was huge.”

David Frohling hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter and the Royals rode that momentum to a big second quarter. They went on a 13-2 run to open up a 31-17 lead and took a 35-21 advantage into halftime.

Junior Beau Allen provided the spark for the Royals. He went off for nine points in the half, including a three-pointer, and finished with 16 points (on 6 of 8 shooting) to share high-scoring honors with David Frohling and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Godges had 13 points, Jackson Stormo 12 and Stef Korfas 10.

“Beau’s play was absolutely huge tonight,” Godges said. “Tonight, he brought it on a whole other level. I’m so proud of him.”

Boucher said it’s been exciting to watch Allen improve during the season.

“Every game he’s gotten a little better,” Boucher said of the 6-4 junior. “Hey, he’s gotten so much better every single day since the first day of season — it’s been amazing. He’s had games like this but they’ve been on the road in tournaments. To have him come and play, it takes our team to a whole new level.”

Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said Allen gave the Royals one more weapon to defend against.

“I thought we did a pretty good job on Stormo, but it’s like trying to put your fingers in all the leaks in the dam,” Bregante explained. “There’s somebody else that steps up. I think Allen probably had the game of his life. We thought maybe we could cheat on him a bit and help on Stormo but it killed us.”

Said Boucher: "Jackson really found (Allen) twice early in the first half and he made some easy layups to get that confidence going. And he hit some tougher ones as the game went on. His two three-pointers they decided, ‘I’m not guarding Beau, I’m going to double Stormo’ and he was able to hit those. I think those are huge, when you’re doubling up and get scored on like that.”

Beau Allen of San Marcos gets clobbered on drive to the basket against Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/w3K0q4i716 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 7, 2018

Jackson Hamilton scored 13 and Bryce Warrecker had 11 to lead Santa Barbara.

The Dons got a three-pointer from Warrecker and a driving left-handed layup by Stephen Davis to trail San Marcos by three 18-15 early in the second quarter.

The Royals picked up their running game and moved the ball quickly. Korfas and Allen buried back-to-back three-pointers, Stormo finished a hook shot, Korfas played an inbounds pass off the back of a Santa Barbara defender, got it back and scored, and Godges knocked down a trey to drive the San Marcos crowd into delirium.

Santa Barbara’s Hamilton converted a three-point play and scored on a offensive rebound to cut San Marcos’ lead to 37-30 in the third quarter. But the Royals went on another big run, outscoring the Dons 14-4 to take a 54-36 lead into the final quarter. Allen hit his second three-pointer of the night and made a hard drive for a layup during the run.

“I thought when we were able to pick up the pace and rebound in the half court, we were able to get stuff in transition,” Boucher said. “When the rebounding on the defensive end happened, we were able to find each other.”

Ryan Godges drives for layup during San Marcos win over Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/UE9OwiW5HY — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 7, 2018

Now comes Thursdays’ big game at Buena. Godges is fired up about it.

“I told the team we’re not done,” he said. “We want to finish it off at Buena and make it 8-0 going into CIF and keep the top four ranking.

“It’s amazing,” he added about the team’s success. “We beat DP twice, beat SB twice my senior year. I’m never going to forget this.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.