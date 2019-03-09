Pixel Tracker

Track & Field

Beau Allen Starts Season With Bang, Clears 7 Feet in High Jump at Ventura Invitational

Beau Allen Click to view larger
Beau Allen of San Marcos goes over the 7-foot mark in the high jump at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2019 | 8:02 p.m.

Beau Allen didn't waste any time getting a jump on the competition in the high jump.

In just the third meet of the season, the San Marcos senior cleared 7 feet at the Ventura Invitational on a windy afternoon at Ventura High.

It is the No. 1 mark in the state and No. 2 in the nation.

Allen went over the 7-foot mark on his first try after making 6-10 on his last attempt.

"Yes, it is early in the season to jump this high, but he has a lot left in him," said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin. "I think he can clear 7-2 by the end of the season."

Allen jumped 6-10 last March to break a 32-year San Marcos record. He finished fourth at the CIF State Meet with a leap of 6-8.

In his first two meets this season, he cleared 6-8 and 6-6.

Hantgin noted that the other athletes and fans at Ventura were "so involved with all of his attempts" on Saturday.

Allen, who has signed a letter of intent with Duke University, started the competition at 6-3.

"He has great composure under pressure and kept himself very focused throughout his attempts," said Hantgin. 

In other San Marcos results, Jaydn Mata was a double winner, taking the long jump at 21-04 and triple jump at 42-10.5, and was second in the high jump at 6-3.

"It was a great to see Jaydn compete today," said Hantgin.

Brandon Bacerra placed fourth in the 100 meters (11.50) and seventh in the 200. The 4 x 400 relay team of Nate Wong, Jay Hannah, Connor Hess and Amari Dennis took first place, and Hannah won the 400 in 52.83 and anchored the relay.

Hantgin said the San Marcos girls team is young, with most of the athletes competing in frosh/soph competition.

The varsity Distance Medley Relay won in 14:01, with the team of Maddi Funk, Alyssa Hernandez, Quianna Roderick and Lorena Guererro. The Royals also won the varsity 4 x 400 relay. 
 

