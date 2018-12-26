Beau Allen’s 18 Points Spark San Marcos in Opener at Damien Classic

Boys Basketball

Beau Allen led the way for San Marcos in a 60-47 win over South Hills in a Bronze Division opener at the Damien Classic at Life Pacific College in San Dimas on Wednesday/

Allen scored 18 points, Tommy Condon had nine and Isaiah Hicks added seven for the Royals,

"We were able to control the boards and get to their shooters, which allowed us to control the game," said coach Jelani Hicks. We got great defensive intensity and great energy off the bench and from the bench during the game."

The Dons play Pomona on Thursday at San Dimas High.