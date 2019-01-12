Beau Allen’s Clutch Steal, Dunk Enables San Marcos to Hold Off Furious Dos Pueblos Comeback

Boys Basketball

Allen scores 24 as Royals move to 4-0 in league; Jaron Rillie scores 17 of his 25 points in 4th quarter for Chargers

The San Marcos boys basketball team didn’t lose a Channel League game last season, and senior Beau Allen made sure the Royals remained undefeated this year as he scored 24 points and made a clutch steal and dunk in the final seconds to secure a 69-66 victory over a tough Dos Pueblos squad on Friday night at Sovine Gym.

DP, behind the scoring of guard Jaron Rillie, roared back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and trailed by three (67-64) with 20 seconds left. The Chargers inbounded the ball in the front court, but the aggressive defense of San Marcos guard Max Sheldon pushed Alex Perez out near the mid-court stripe.

Allen swooped in from the blind side, stole the ball and went in for a dunk to put San Marcos ahead 69-64 with 7.9 seconds left. In his exuberance, Allen hung on the rim and was whistled for a technical foul.

"We were up by three and I just wanted to put two point on the board and make it flashy," said Allen with a big smile.

Rillie made both free throws to make it a three-point game again, and the Chargers got the ball in the front court. They put the ball in Rillie's hands but he was surrounded by three Royals. He still managed to launch a shot from 25 feet. The ball hit the backboard and Will Pace of the Royals rebounded and flipped it to Sheldon who chucked it down court as time expired.

It was a thrilling ending to the Goleta Valley rivalry. Rillie had 25 points, with 17 coming the fourth quarter. Baylor Huyck scored 15 and Kellen Pisacane added 13 for the Chargers, who fell to 1-2 in league and 8-13 overall.

Guard Isaiah Hicks played a solid game for San Marcos, scoring 13 points, and Tommy Condon and Shakir Ahmad each had nine. The Royals are 4-0 in league and 10-6 overall.

"The last time San Marcos lost in league was two years, and we’re just trying to keep that (winning) streak alive," said Allen of the victory.

"We’ve just been following his lead," San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks said of Allen. "He’s been playing great for us al year. He just does a good job of being a good leader on and off the floor for us — intensity-wise, making big plays, kind of keeping the guys into it.

"He’s relentless at times. I think that’s what sets him apart, his competitiveness. That’s always a good feeling when you have a strong competitor like him on your side. You always feel like you have a shot."

DP coach Joe Zamora felt Allen was the difference in the game.

"We wanted to let him shoot from the perimeter and we let him get about 19 of his 24 points in the paint. And that’s his strength," said Zamora.

San Marcos took command of the game behind the athleticism of Allen and the play of Hicks. The 6-foot-5 Allen often worked the baseline and arched his body from under the backboard like he does when going over the high jump bar to score tough layups. He also showed good footwork in spinning around defenders to score in the paint. And, there were a couple of dunks.

DP went to a zone defense to try to keep Allen and the Royals from penetrating the paint.

"We tried to mix it up a little bit. We tried make them shoot from the perimeter," he said. "He’s pretty quick, he’s a D1 athlete, so he got to the paint. He finishes around the basket. That's one of the better games we’ve seen him play in a long time."

Hicks did a nice job running the team. He also had his hands full guarding Rillie and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.

"He stepped up big time," said coach Hicks, who is Isaiah's uncle. "He just brings a lot of good energy and competitiveness and toughness for us."

After both teams struggled to find their shooting touches in the opening quarter, San Marcos heated up in the second. It was 18-17 before the Royals took off on a 14-1 run to open up a 32-18 lead. Allen had a turnaround jumper and an and-one dunk during the run.

San Marcos led 36-23 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos went to a zone in the third quarter in an effort to stop the Royals from driving the ball inside. It helped.

The Charger offense also started to come alive. Pisacane scored six points and Alex McCeney drove and made a reverse layup to narrow the gap to nine, 40-31.

The Chargers still trailed by nine at the end of the third quarter, 53-42, and then fell behind by 17 (61-44) as Hicks scored six straight points, including a three-point play, to highlight an 8-2 run.

That’s when it became Rillie Time. He buried back-to-back three-pointers and made a pair of free throws to bring the Chargers within nine, 61-52.

Rillie continued to tear it up, using his slick dribbling ability to create drives to the basket and get to the free-throw line and his his three-point shooting.

"They picked up their intensity on defense which caused us to speed up a little bit," coach Hicks said of DP's fourth-quarter surge. "In a rivalry, game, especially if you have a player like No. 4 (Rillie) on the other team, if you give them some momentum the game can switch pretty quick. We’ve seen that a few games this year."

After making a pair of free throws, Rillie beat Hicks one on one and buried a three to make it a 64-59 game with 2:17 to go.

"I love Jaron Rillie," said Zamora. "He’s one of the top four guards I’ve ever coached and I’ve coached some pretty good guards. He understands the game, he puts everyone on his shoiulders, he’s a leader."

Condon hit a pair of free throws for the Royals, but DP came back with Pisacane burying a three-pointer to make it 66-62 with 1:08 left.

Allen missed inside before a wild sequence. Rillie lost the ball to Hicks but stole it back and was fouled on a drive to the basket. He made both free throws to put DP within two, 66-64, with 20 seconds left.

The Chargers fouled Condon and he made one of two free throws to put the Royals up by three.

DP inbounded the ball and called a timeout to get it at half court. The Chargers got the ball in, but Allen foiled their plan with his clutch steal and dunk.

It was the third straight close win for the Royals.

"I told the guys this is preparing us for something," Hicks said. "I don’t know what, but being able to finish these games when it’s not always so pretty is going to come in handy big time as the season goes along."