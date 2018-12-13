Beau Allen’s Return Inspires San Marcos in Victory at Oaks Christian

Boys Basketball

Senior Beau Allen returned to the San Marcos lineup and scored 16 points to lead the Royals to a 56-45 basketball win at Oaks Christian on Thursday night.

Allen had been sidelined with an illness since after the season-opener against Mater Dei.

"It was good having Beau back," said coach Jelani Hicks.

The recent Duke track & field signee, scored 12 of his points in the second half.

"We came to play and got a good road win," said Hicks. "We did a good job taking care of the ball and limiting their good looks."

Isaiah Hicks had 14 points and Max Sheldon added nine for San Marcos (2-5).

Our point-guard play with Max Sheldon and Isaiah Hicks did a good job setting the tone for us We had a great team effort on the defensive end led by John Connolly and Allen," said Hicks.

