Becky Collier Wins National Championship in Heptathlon for Second Straight Year

Track & Field

(ORANGE BEACH, Ala.) On the second day of the 2017 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field National Championship Becky Collier earned her second consecutive National Championship in the Heptathlon (her 14th All-American honor); and Pieter Top, Anthony Cota, and the Women’s 4x800 meter relay team (Anne Elise Brown, Hope Geisinger, Emily Parks, and Taryn Phipps), and each earned All-American honors.

After the second day of the Women’s Heptathlon, Becky Collier earned her 14th All-American honor (a Westmont record) and her second consecutive National Championship with a score of 5,178 points ( a school record). Collier placed first in long jump with a jump of 5.56 meters, fifth in Javelin with a throw of 35.69 meters, and third in the 800 meter race in a time of 2:20.6.

Collier shared her goals coming into the event as well as her mindset going into day two the competition.

“My goal coming in was definitely to hit 5,000 points – I have wanted to hit that since freshman year,” explained Collier. “Another goal I had was to defend my title and earn another national championship and after day one I felt really on track to do that, which was exciting but I was trying not to think too much about it. I was going through all my scores last night and realized that not only could I hit 5,000 points but that I could hit 5,100 or 5,200 and so coming in today I was stoked.”

“Being a senior, I just tried to just soak in every moment,” continued Collier, “- enjoying being with my team and enjoying the women I was competing with. One of the highlight moments for me was praying before the 800 meter race – this Westmont team comradery is so unique.”

Collier went on to speak to her school record of 14 All-American honors.

“I feel honored and blessed to be recognized as the most decorated athlete,” shared Collier. “Looking back over my four years there have been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of failures at national meets, and a lot of really hard moments; so it is incredible to come out of my four years with these honors and championships. I also recognize that this success is all because of incredible teammates, amazing coaches, and the grace of God - it truly was a group effort.”

On the second day of the Men’s Decathlon, Pieter Top earned personal records in each of the five remaining five events to place sixth overall and earn All-American honors with a point total 6,479. Top placed third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.11, 15th in discus with a throw of 27.47 meters, 13th in pole vault with a jump of 3.70 meters, 11th in javelin with a throw of 40.64 meters, and first in the 1500 meter race with a time of 4:21.0. Overall, Top had an impressive freshman year showing in the Men’s Decathlon.

Jackson Nemitz, Westmont’s other Men’s Decathlon athlete, had to drop out of the competition after the fourth event due to injury.

Anthony Cota earned All-American honors in the Men’s High Jump when he placed third with a jump of 2.09 meters (6-10.25) and the women’s 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Phipps, Parks, Anne Elise Brown, and Hope Geisinger earned All-American honors when they placed seventh in the final in a time of 9:26.57.

Taryn Phips placed 12th in the 400 meter prelims with a time of 57.97 – only .39 seconds from qualifying for finals and Emily Parks placed 27th in the 800 meter prelims with a time of 2:19.05 and did not qualify for the final.

Tomorrow, Collier will finish her Westmont Track and Field career with Women’s High Jump – in which she will strive to earn her 15th All-American honor. Additionally, Emily Williams and Olivia Woods will compete in the Marathon; and Terri Baker will compete in the final of the Women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase.