Becky McKinny’s Play Sparks Dos Pueblos Past Buena in CIF Volleyball Opener

Girls Volleyball

Becky McKinny stepped up and played a solid game in the middle, and Dos Pueblos knocked off Buena, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 girls volleyball playoffs on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.

McKinny led a balanced DP attack with 10 kills and had one block.

"Becky McKinny had probably her best match of the season," coach Megan O'Carroll said. "She was aggressive with some monster swings and scored us a lot of points with her smart tipping, going both directions so the defense didn't know what to do with her."

Freshman Portia Sherman and junior Mikayla Butzke each had eight kills, and both were tough from the service line, combining for 12 aces. Sherman led the way with seven.

Kaylee Curtis added six kills and served three aces. Natali Flint played some at setter and had nine assists.

"I want to acknowledge the great play by the three freshmen who played for us, two of which had their debut tonight," O'Carroll said. "Portia Sherman, Natali Flint, and Erin Curtis all contributed immensely with steady play."

The coach also praised the leadership and steady play of libero Alison Minnich.

"She took care of business on serve receive which opened up a lot of options for us," said O'Carroll.

Dso Pueblos (22-11) travels to Village Christian for a second-round match on Saturday.