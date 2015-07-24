Bedford Winery Invites Foodies and Wine-Lovers to Ultimate Summer BBQ

Advice

Bedford Winery is putting on the ultimate summer BBQ—an old fashioned pig roast in the Los Alamos hills.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, winemaker Stephan Bedford will welcome visitors to his Los Alamos homestead for a night of good food, live music and great local wine in a rural setting.

The evening begins at 4 p.m. with a Pig Watch Reception for those who want to see the "guest of honor" come off the spit.

Live music begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

In addition to pork, the menu includes Stephan’s empanadas, smoked queso, handmade frijoles and tortilla chips, dutch oven potatoes with dried mushrooms, summer salads, grilled vegetable ragout and ginger ice cream with stone fruits and homemade cookies.

Wine will also be served as part of the ticket price, including Bedford's chenin blanc, syrah, grenache, and cabernet franc, along with the debut of his 2010 mourvèdre, a preview of his 2012 chardonnay and a special batch of his secret recipe sangria.

Live music will be provided by local singer-songwriters Adam Phillips and Ray Pannell.

Reservations are required.

All-inclusive tickets are $75 per person and $60 wine club members. For more information and to RSVP, call 805.344.2107 or email [email protected]

—Stephan Bedford has been producing wine on the Central Coast for nearly 30 years and is the sole proprietor of Bedford Winery.