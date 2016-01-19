Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Bedford Winery to Welcome Fungi Fiends at 10th Annual Mushroom Festival

Beyond eating a wide variety of mushrooms, festival goers will have the chance to ogle many rare forms of the fungi. (Bedford Winery photo)
By Katie Bedford for Bedford Winery | January 19, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Bedford Winery tasting room and courtyard in Los Alamos will once again be the setting of the 10th Annual Mushroom Festival Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.

For those with a penchant for edible fungus, it is a culinary event not to be missed. The afternoon event unites mushroom and wine lovers alike to revel in the gustation of mushroom-centric dishes and Bedford wine.

Each year local and cultivated mushrooms are featured along with those brought in from Oregon. Dried and fresh, there is a multitude of varieties including chanterelles, hedgehogs, shitake, porcini, oyster, maitake, candy cap, huitlacoche and black trumpet.

Small plates of dishes from around the world will be served continually throughout the event. The fare will range from simply grilled buttons and complex layered patés, to wood-fired flatbreads prepared by the Bedford culinary kitchen headed by winemaker Stephan Bedford.

“After years of drought, the rains of El Niño are setting the stage for a good mushroom year. Our mushroom displays for both edible and inedible varieties should be impressive”, said Bedford. Bedford's extensive collection of mushroom related books and field guides will also available to those interested in expanding their fungus knowledge.

The fungus festivities begin at 2 p.m. at the Bedford Winery Tasting Room and Courtyard located at 448 Bell Street in downtown Los Alamos.

The cost is $50 per person with special pricing for Bedford Wine Club Members at $40 per person. As one of their most popular events, this mushroom affair usually sells out, so advance reservations are recommended.

Call 805.344.2107 or email [email protected] to reserve your space.

For more information on the event, visit bedfordwinery.com.

Katie Bedford represents Bedford Winery.

