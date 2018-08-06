Westside Resident Beebe Longstreet is Santa Barbara’s Longtime Parks Advocate

She says the need for open space and pocket parks is more important than ever as the city approves more high-density housing projects

Santa Barbara was a different place 30 years ago when Beebe Longstreet and her then-husband bought their first home in the Westside neighborhood.

The residents were mostly families.You could find parking spots on the streets. She knew most of the people in the neighborhood.

These days, vacation rentals are on many blocks. Out-of-town investors have purchased homes to rent to college students.

And those families that have been displaced are moving into the homes with the other families that remain.

“Everytime you kick families out, these little houses get another family, and the parking gets worse,” Longstreet said. “Whether its students or AirBnB, or investors, I think it’s that way all over Santa Barbara.

“Even if half of these AUDs get built, it’s going to change the face of the city,” Longstreet said.

She’s served on the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission for more than 20 years, and believes now more than ever that parks and open space are essential in the fight against Santa Barbara’s high density.

“It’s especially important right now,” said Longstreet, the chair of the commission. “As we see our city changing in density, our parks are going to become more and important as the place you go throw a ball for your dog, have a birthday party for your child, play pickup basketball with your friends, and do all the things that you need to do outside that can’t happen on a rooftop deck.”

The City Council honored Longstreet and the Parks and Recreation Department as part of “Parks Make Life Better” month.

The city is undergoing several long-term planning projects, including Dwight Murphy Field, and Bohnett and Ortega parks, and also plans to build splash pads for children.

“Parks and recreation are the heart of our city,” Longstreet said. “It’s where our families and residents go to live their lives outside of work.”

Longstreet, 65, is executive director of the Laguna Cottages for Seniors, and made Santa Barbara her home more than three decades ago. She grew up in San Mateo, in the Bay Area.

She was born without an arm below the elbow and was teased as child. She said some of the mean girls called her Captain Hook.

The adversity empowered her and helped shape the neighborhood activist that she would become.

As a young mother in Santa Barbara, she fought hard for more recreational opportunities for her children and others. She is proud of her contributions to the creation of Parque de los Ninos, next to Highway 101 on Wentworth Avenue, between Cota Street and Coronel Place.

It’s a small, narrow strip of land, parallel to the railroad tracks, with a playground and swings. Now Longstreet’s grandchildren play there.

“We fought hard to find a spot for this park,” Longstreet said. “It’s not glamorous, but it serves the community.”

Longstreet said that it is important to develop pocket parks within the existing neighborhoods, and that the city’s approvals of controversial high-density apartment projects are not making accommodations for people to play.

“Where do people play soccer? Where do you have a birthday party?” Longstreet wondered.

She pointed to the street where she lives, saying, “This is a neighborhood that has small homes, but for how long?”

Longstreet, with her decades of experience on a city commission, has fought back desires to run for Santa Barbara City Council over the years.

She initially put her name into the hat to run for the open Westside district seat, but decided that she didn’t want to play the party politics game that candidates often need to play to win. She’s not a fan of district elections and doesn’t believe that the Westside has been unrepresented over the years.

Mayor Cathy Murillo, who served six years on the council before being elected mayor, and Helene Schneider, who served as a council member and two terms as mayor, are both residents of the Westside, Longstreet noted.

“As a city we care about the city and we solve problems,” Longstreet said.

Schneider said Longstreet is one of Santa Barbara’s assets.

“I don’t think anyone has a deeper institutional memory on citywide issues than Beebe Longstreet,” Schneider said. “Her influence can be seen everywhere: from Santa Barbara’s urban forest to its passive open spaces, its many recreational activities for youth, teens and seniors, and always with a passion to ensure that the best of what our city has to offer is accessible to everyone.”

Longstreet hopes the city will continue to prioritize parks and recreation and develop plans for the future. Even if the money is not available now, the Parks Department needs to have projects ready to go.

“It’s about looking to future to see what the community needs,” Longstreet said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.