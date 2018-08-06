Monday, August 6 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Westside Resident Beebe Longstreet is Santa Barbara’s Longtime Parks Advocate

She says the need for open space and pocket parks is more important than ever as the city approves more high-density housing projects

woman on playground bridge Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Westside resident and longtime Parks and Recreation commissioner Beebe Longstreeet, 65, stands on the bridge at Parque de los Ninos, one of the parks she most proud of in the community. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 6, 2018 | 2:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara was a different place 30 years ago when Beebe Longstreet and her then-husband bought their first home in the Westside neighborhood.

The residents were mostly families.You could find parking spots on the streets. She knew most of the people in the neighborhood.

These days, vacation rentals are on many blocks. Out-of-town investors have purchased homes to rent to college students.

And those families that have been displaced are moving into the homes with the other families that remain.

“Everytime you kick families out, these little houses get another family, and the parking gets worse,” Longstreet said. “Whether its students or AirBnB, or investors, I think it’s that way all over Santa Barbara.

“Even if half of these AUDs get built, it’s going to change the face of the city,” Longstreet said.

She’s served on the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission for more than 20 years, and believes now more than ever that parks and open space are essential in the fight against Santa Barbara’s high density.

“It’s especially important right now,” said Longstreet, the chair of the commission. “As we see our city changing in density, our parks are going to become more and important as the place you go throw a ball for your dog, have a birthday party for your child, play pickup basketball with your friends, and do all the things that you need to do outside that can’t happen on a rooftop deck.”

The City Council honored Longstreet and the Parks and Recreation Department as part of “Parks Make Life Better” month.

The city is undergoing several long-term planning projects, including Dwight Murphy Field, and Bohnett and Ortega parks, and also plans to build splash pads for children.

“Parks and recreation are the heart of our city,” Longstreet said. “It’s where our families and residents go to live their lives outside of work.”

Longstreet, 65, is executive director of the Laguna Cottages for Seniors, and made Santa Barbara her home more than three decades ago. She grew up in San Mateo, in the Bay Area.

She was born without an arm below the elbow and was teased as child. She said some of the mean girls called her Captain Hook.

The adversity empowered her and helped shape the neighborhood activist that she would become.

As a young mother in Santa Barbara, she fought hard for more recreational opportunities for her children and others. She is proud of her contributions to the creation of Parque de los Ninos, next to Highway 101 on Wentworth Avenue, between Cota Street and Coronel Place.

It’s a small, narrow strip of land, parallel to the railroad tracks, with a playground and swings. Now Longstreet’s grandchildren play there.

“We fought hard to find a spot for this park,” Longstreet said. “It’s not glamorous, but it serves the community.”

Longstreet said that it is important to develop pocket parks within the existing neighborhoods, and that the city’s approvals of controversial high-density apartment projects are not making accommodations for people to play.

“Where do people play soccer? Where do you have a birthday party?” Longstreet wondered.

She pointed to the street where she lives, saying, “This is a neighborhood that has small homes, but for how long?”

Longstreet, with her decades of experience on a city commission, has fought back desires to run for Santa Barbara City Council over the years.

She initially put her name into the hat to run for the open Westside district seat, but decided that she didn’t want to play the party politics game that candidates often need to play to win. She’s not a fan of district elections and doesn’t believe that the Westside has been unrepresented over the years.

Mayor Cathy Murillo, who served six years on the council before being elected mayor, and Helene Schneider, who served as a council member and two terms as mayor, are both residents of the Westside, Longstreet noted. 

“As a city we care about the city and we solve problems,” Longstreet said.

Schneider said Longstreet is one of Santa Barbara’s assets.

“I don’t think anyone has a deeper institutional memory on citywide issues than Beebe Longstreet,” Schneider said. “Her influence can be seen everywhere: from Santa Barbara’s urban forest to its passive open spaces, its many recreational activities for youth, teens and seniors, and always with a passion to ensure that the best of what our city has to offer is accessible to everyone.”

Longstreet hopes the city will continue to prioritize parks and recreation and develop plans for the future. Even if the money is not available now, the Parks Department needs to have projects ready to go.

“It’s about looking to future to see what the community needs,” Longstreet said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 