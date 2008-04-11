Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Beebe Officially Installed as Westmont’s New President

{mosimage}

Some 1,500 students, faculty and dignitaries turn out for inauguration ceremony — and to hear from Steve Forbes.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 11, 2008 | 7:41 p.m.

{mosimage}

Westmont College’s official inauguration of its eighth president, Gayle Beebe, was long on ceremony Friday, but long on substance, too.

The event packed the Christian college’s auditorium with some 1,500 students, faculty and dignitaries, and featured speeches from Beebe, as well as from Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine.

In his speech, Beebe sought to convey the virtue of critical thinking, and how a liberal arts education can foster it, confessing that, in high school, while he was a serious student, he was not intellectually curious.

{mosimage}

“My motivation for studying was to get good grades, (and) qualify for college scholarships,” he said.

But Beebe said his college experience provided him an “intellectual awakening,” in which he pored over books of history, literature and poetry, traveled to art museums and took art classes.

“Every area of knowledge became vital and real to me, because I had learned how to look at it in a new way,” he said. “For the first time, the world really began to make sense to me. Not that I could understand it all, but the opportunity to explore it all was the most precious thing I had experienced.”

Beebe, who has been the leader of the 1,200-student campus since July, also touched on the political topic of the “Christian identity.”

“One of the great challenges today is the fact that so many religious expressions have become shrill, and absolutely destructive to human civilization,” he said. “We need warm-hearted, keen-minded graduates going into the world to make a redemptive impact on our world in ways that matter and will sustain society.”

Forbes, meanwhile, talked about business, and how doing it well need not be at odds with having a good moral compass.

“In this country and indeed many countries there is a tendency to think you have business on one side and philanthropy on the other side,” he said. “That business is based on greed … and when you succeed in business, you atone for your sins, and give away your money.”

{mosimage}

But, he said, good businesses oftentimes make the world a better place simply by providing services people need.

“You could have a terrible personality — a real grouch, the kind of person who makes babies cry,” Forbes said. “If you’re not producing a product of service, you’re not going to get ahead.”

Likewise, he said, if the majority of people in a given setting do not have a strong sense of right and wrong, commerce comes to a halt.

“It’s based on trust,” he said. “You go to a restaurant, the restaurant trusts you to pay at the end of the meal.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 