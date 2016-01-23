Beebe’s Double-Double Powers Patriots

Ricky Beebe posted a double-double and two other Patriots scored in double figures, powering Providence to a 60-33 win over Garden Street Academy in a Condor League boys basketball game.
Beebe had 21 points and 15 rebounds and dished off five assists. Chase Avery added 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals, and Caleb Johnson scored 13 points.
Providence improved to 10-6 overall. The Patriots face Besant Hill on Tuesday at Westmont College. Besant Hill features UCSB signee Felix White.
