Beer Battle Coming Friday to Zodo’s in Goleta

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond will be hosting a beer tasting this Friday, June 19, featuring beers from four breweries.

Zodo’s, a local authority on beer, currently has the largest selection of beer in the area with more than 40 beers on tap, and it is constantly updating and expanding its selection.

This year's tasting will have a competitive component, as tasters will have a chance to vote for their favorite beer with the winner being placed on tap at Z’s Taphouse & Grill inside Zodo’s.

“We are really excited about hosting some great breweries,” general manager Steve Davis said. “The interactive nature of this tasting gives our customers a voice, and we hope they use it. If you like beer, and want to taste some great ones, come down and help us choose the next beer on tap.”

The tasting will consist of a two beers from four different award-winning breweries.

Fan favorite Hangar 24 will be coming down from the Redlands, and bringing along some of their award-winning brews. From San Diego is Green Flash Brewing Company, which has grown from humble beginnings in 2002 to a top brewery. Los Angeles breweries will be represented as well in the form of Angel City Brewing, part of the brewing renaissance of Downtown LA. And last but not least, Zodo’s will also be hosting out-of-state visitor Oskar Blues from Colorado.

Tickets for this event are $15 and can be purchased at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond or on Nightout.com.

— Steve Davis is the general manager of Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.