Beer Garden Prepares for May Opening at Santa Barbara Public Market

Corazon Cocina, On the Run, more will soon open as downtown food and drink emporium evolves

A beer garden will open in May inside the Santa Barbara Public Market, which this month marks two years since it opened.

The multi-vendor market at 38 W. Victoria St also plans to add three more tenants, including Corazon Cocina in the former Pasta Shoppe location, On the Run grab-and-go foods in the former Juice Well space, and Honey B in the now-vacant Culture Counter, said Marge Cafarelli, who spearheaded the market opening in April 2014 as part of the Alma del Pueblo project.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff happening,” Cafarelli told Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara Public Market has been making way for change after seeing seven of 14 vendors leave the market in 2015.

It also boasts The Kitchen, a commercial kitchen available for rent and used for special events. Cafarelli owns The Kitchen along with Wine + Beer.

Foragers Pantry grocery store near the main entrance was the most recent to depart, making room for The Garden’s tap system of craft micro and macro brews from around the world, big screen TVs to watch sporting events, and small-plate menu.

While the market already obtained a license allowing customers 21 and older to roam while carrying and drinking alcohol purchased at one of the purveyors, Cafarelli said she might have to wait until later in 2016 to get a liquor license to enhance The Garden beer menu.

The idea, she said, is to have an open, inviting space that’s fun for adults but also for families in general.

The public market will be the first permanent home for Corazon Cocina, a popular local pop-up eatery led by chef Ramon Velazquez.

The vendor serving up food inspired by Velazquez’s native Mexico has previously popped up at Three Pickles as well as at Santa Barbara Public Market.

“That’s going to be amazing,” Cafarelli said. “He’s going to do terrific.”

Another local pop-up, Honey B, will move in next door to Corazon Cocina. Honey B has made brief appearances in The Kitchen, serving up Waffle Sammies, their famous cinnies, rainbow bagels and more.

Two more tenant spaces will be available for rent once On the Run opens near the entrance with drinks, candy and other treats for on-the-go patrons.

Sotheby’s International Realty has signed a lease to move into one of two retail spaces fronting Victoria Street in the Alma del Pueblo project, which also includes condos.

Cafarelli said the other retailer spot at 28 W. Victoria St. is still in need of a tenant.

Other public market purveyors include Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Enjoy Cupcakes, Flagstone Pantry, Green Star Coffee, I`a Fish Market & Café, il Fustino, Oils and Vinegars and Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.